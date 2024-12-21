Ledgis Presyo (LED)
Ang live na presyo ng Ledgis (LED) ngayon ay 0.0046724 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 191.89K USD. Ang presyo ng LED na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Ledgis:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 1.82K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Ledgis sa loob ng araw ay -2.29%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 41.07M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng LED na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng LED.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Ledgis na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.000109911141253653.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Ledgis na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0005690427.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Ledgis na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0003697120.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Ledgis na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.001623664173016854.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.000109911141253653
|-2.29%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0005690427
|+12.18%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0003697120
|-7.91%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.001623664173016854
|-25.78%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Ledgis: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.03%
-2.29%
+21.94%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is LEDGIS? LEDGIS provide the next-generation blockchain platform in the era of data sovereignty, which solves both the structural limitations of existing platform-oriented businesses and the decentralization issues that blockchain solutions must overcome; which utilizes the SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) data management technology and allows individuals to control their own data. With its sophisticated token economy, Users can receive rewards according to their contribution to the ecosystem and experience various DApp services at a high speed of 3,000 TPS. Who created LEDGIS? LEDGIS was founded by Martin Lee, who now serves as CEO at IBCT (Institute of BlockChain Technology & Service). He worked as a chief researcher for more than 10 years in a national IT technology research institute. In 2018, He founded IBCT which makes it possible to experience a blockchain-enabled society everywhere. When was LEDGIS launched? The initial work on the LEDGIS project was started in February 2018 and it's mainnet was officialy launched in September 2019. What is the purpose of LEDGIS? The main purpose of LEDGIS is as below. - Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Service Platform As a key infrastructure in the data economy, even large amounts of data can be managed with its blockchain service. It performs the core function of the protocol economy that reorginizes and redistibutes the data power to user-centered system (SSI) from IT platforms. - Web 3.0 My Data Platform Web 3.0 era in which users take ownership of their own data, inevitably requires a completely new data infrastructure. The DIDH technology which is combined blockchain and IPFS-based encryption data sharing technology and private key distributed storage technology provides innovative total data solutions based on Web3.0 - Provides '1 Person 1 Wallet' private key management LEDGIS Realizes data control by oneself in the Web 3.0 perspective and prevents the possibility of theft or forgery (loss/stolen of keys, forgery of biometric information, etc.) based on DID technology recognized as international standard by W3C, IDH a decentralized data encryption storage/sharing solution, and Facial Authentication. - Coin economy that vitalizes the ecosystem By adopting the DPoSS consensus algorithm, DApp operators who provide high-quality services based on voting results and service utilization become block generators, and coin holders can also receive contribution rewards, and voting rewards depending on their ecosystem contribution.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.007429116
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.003691196
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.00443878
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.0046724
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0210258
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.164421756
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.730950256
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.480976856
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.396873656
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp75.361279772
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.274877292
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.237731712
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.028408192
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.006681532
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.558164904
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦7.243995512
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.195867008
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.2382924
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs1.300048576
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸2.452682932
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.15979608
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.152460412
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.004158436
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.036304548
|1 LED ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.047004344