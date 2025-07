Layer One X (L1X) Impormasyon

Layer One X (L1X) is a fourth-generation decentralized platform designed to make interoperability between blockchains seamless and efficient. It allows developers to create new multi-chain applications or extend existing ones with cross-chain capabilities. It provides interoperability across evm and altvm networks. As of January 2025, there are 160 decentralised full validator nodes with over 2M+ Transactions.

Opisyal na Website: https://l1xapp.com/l1x-foundation Puting papel: https://bit.ly/layeronexwhitepaperv3