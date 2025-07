Larix (LARIX) Impormasyon

Larix is the lending protocol where users can participate as supplyers or borrowers. we adopted a dynamic interest rate model and created more capital-efficient risk management pools, as such a broad selection of collateral types can be fully utilized in a safe way. Furthermore, LARIX token based on a delicately designed token economy enables continuous incentive allocation to boost real demands.

Opisyal na Website: https://projectlarix.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.projectlarix.com/