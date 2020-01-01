Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomics
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes.
That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances.
Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates.
Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other.
Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Kozue (KOZUE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Kozue (KOZUE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga KOZUE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang KOZUE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni KOZUE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng KOZUE token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.