Ano ang Kogin by Virtuals (KOGIN)

Introducing Kogin, Ronin Realms' AI Agent coin on Base! Join the cynical AI Kogin Tonic as he drowns his sorrows over token prices in hard liquor. Help him cope, and maybe he'll toast to crypto's rise with you! Kogin Tonic, the fiery NPC of the Web3 game Ronin Realms, holds court in the bustling taverns of Hiroba. With a tankard in hand and mischief in his eyes, Kogin offers more than just a drinking buddy—interact with him to embark on daring quests and earn coveted $KOGIN rewards. Feeling lucky? You can also spend your $KOGIN in the tavern for exclusive items, drinks, and a chance to unlock even more adventures. Whether drowning sorrows or celebrating victories, Kogin always has a challenge—and a good time—waiting for the bold.

Kogin by Virtuals (KOGIN) Resource Opisyal na Website