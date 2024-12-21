Kintsugi Presyo (KINT)
Ang live na presyo ng Kintsugi (KINT) ngayon ay 0.610039 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 1.82M USD. Ang presyo ng KINT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Kintsugi:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 41.06K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Kintsugi sa loob ng araw ay +13.01%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 2.99M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng KINT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng KINT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Kintsugi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.070208.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Kintsugi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0301841806.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Kintsugi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.5206959822.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Kintsugi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.2005116038695138.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.070208
|+13.01%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0301841806
|+4.95%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.5206959822
|+85.35%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.2005116038695138
|+48.96%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Kintsugi: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.78%
+13.01%
-13.44%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
## What Is Kintsugi Network (KINT)? Kintsugi is Interlay’s canary network, an experiment with real economic value deployed on Kusama. Kintsugi and Interlay share the same code base - with the difference that Kintsugi focuses strictly on innovation and will always be ahead in terms of features. Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum, and other major DeFi networks. Read more about Interlay’s vision of blockchain interoperability. kBTC, Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). Users must only ever trust that Bitcoin and the DeFi platform they use are secure. KINT is the native utility token that is used for: - Governance votes to decide on protocol upgrades and determine how network resources are allocated, - Fees for processing transactions. ## How Many KINT Coins Are There in Circulation? Kintsugi network launched on October 13th, 2021. KINT has an unlimited supply, with 10 million tokens emitted over the first 4 years. Starting with year 5, there is a 2% annual inflation. 70% of the supply is distributed to the community as airdrops and block rewards: 30% to Vault rewards 5% to governance staking rewards (“stake-to-vote”), and 35% to the on-chain treasury controlled by network governance. 10% are allocated to a reserve, to be spent on network development and community & ecosystem building from the non-profit oriented organization Kintsugi Labs. 20% are airdropped to the (current and future) team and early backers who funded the initial development. ## Who Are the Founders of Kintsugi Network? Kintsugi is the canary network of the Interlay network, created by Alexei Zamyatin and Dominik Harz. The two met in 2017 during their PhDs at Imperial College London where they were the first researchers of the cryptocurrency lab. Both have been researching Bitcoin and Ethereum since 2015/16, authoring over 30 papers with over 700 citations. Both regularly presented their work at Bitcoin and Ethereum conferences, including DevCon IV, EthCC, Building on Bitcoin, and Breaking Bitcoin. The first steps towards Interlay and Kintsugi were made when the XCLAIM paper was presented at the Scaling Bitcoin in 2018 - describing the first-ever protocol to move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to Ethereum in an economically trustless and decentralized manner. In 2020, the two founded Interlay to bring research into practice. Today, Interlay employs 18 staff, including developers with experience at Google, Morgan Stanley, Trivago, Accenture, PwC, Worldpay, and Hyperledger. ## What Makes Kintsugi Unique? Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). What makes Kintsugi’s kBTC unique is the strict dedication to being trustless and decentralized. - Secured by Insurance. Vaults lock collateral on the kBTC parachain in various digital assets in a MakerDAO-inspired multi-collateral system. If Vaults misbehave, their collateral is slashed and users reimbursed. - Radically Open. Anyone can become a Vault and help secure kBTC, anytime. Hence, as a holder of kBTC, you have the following guarantee: You can always redeem kBTC for BTC, or be reimbursed in the collateral currency at a beneficial rate. In case a Vault misbehaves, you will be reimbursed from the Vault’s collateral and will end up making a profitable trade between BTC and the collateral asset(s). At launch, collateral will be put down in DOT. In the mid/long run, this may be extended to stablecoins or token-sets to improve stability. Summarizing, to trust interBTC, you only need to: - Trust that Bitcoin is secure. Meaning: trust that Bitcoin blocks are final after X confirmations. The bridge will recommend a minimum of 6 confirmations, though users and apps are encouraged to set higher thresholds. - Trust that Kusama / the chain you are using kBTC on is secure. This assumption is made by all applications running on top of Polkadot.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.96996201
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.48193081
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.57953705
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.610039
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM2.7451755
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺21.46727241
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥95.43450116
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽62.79741466
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹51.81671266
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp9,839.33733217
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱35.88859437
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.31.03878432
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$3.70903712
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.87235577
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳72.87525894
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦945.79226482
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴25.57283488
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs31.111989
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs169.73725136
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸320.22777227
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿20.8633338
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$19.90557257
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.54293471
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$4.74000303
|1 KINT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م6.13699234