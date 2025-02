Ano ang Kingdomverse (KING)

Kingdomverse is a gaming ecosystem made of of multiple different casual mobile games, connected by a dynamic open world social hub where players can interact, trade and battle one another. All mobile games within the Kingdomverse ecosystem are interconnected by tokens and NFTs that can be used across all games as well as the 3D social hub, and traded on primary and secondary marketplaces and exchanges. $KING is the Native Token of Kingdomverse (ERC-20). It will be used to purchasing in-game assets such as skin, spellbooks, heroes and other rare items. Also, it will be used as the Kingdomverse ecosystem currency and marketplace currency.

Kingdomverse (KING) Resource Opisyal na Website