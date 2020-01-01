Ket (KET) Tokenomics
Ket (KET) Impormasyon
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives.
One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics.
The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community.
Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle.
YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
Ket (KET) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Ket (KET), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Ket (KET) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Ket (KET) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga KET token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang KET token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni KET, galugarin ang live na presyo ng KET token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.