Juice Finance (JUICE) Impormasyon

Juice Finance, is a leading disruptive Cross-Margin DeFi protocol built on the Blast L2. At its core, Juice innovates with cross-margin lending features, integrating seamlessly with Blast’s unique rebasing tokens and ecosystem ethos. Our platform is designed to empower users with composable leverage, enabling them to maximize their yield and point farming activities within the Blast ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.juice.finance/ Puting papel: https://juice-finance.gitbook.io/juice-finance