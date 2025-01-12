Jewels Da Goat Presyo (JEWELS)
Ang live na presyo ng Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 66.10K USD. Ang presyo ng JEWELS na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Jewels Da Goat:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 8.99K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Jewels Da Goat sa loob ng araw ay -2.97%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 999.79M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng JEWELS na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng JEWELS.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jewels Da Goat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jewels Da Goat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jewels Da Goat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jewels Da Goat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|-2.97%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-20.42%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Jewels Da Goat: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.59%
-2.97%
-12.37%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--