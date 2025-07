Jellyverse (JLY) Impormasyon

Jellyverse is a comprehensive ecosystem in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, overseen by its community through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). It focuses on the next iteration of DeFi—commonly termed as DeFi 3.0—which aims to create a sustainable, yield-oriented landscape that integrates protocols with real-world price feeds. The platform provides several utilities designed to meet a variety of financial needs, all governed by its native token, JLY.

Opisyal na Website: https://jellyverse.org/ Puting papel: https://app.jellyverse.org/whitepaper-jellyverse-june-2024.pdf