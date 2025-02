Ano ang Jasse Polluk (POLLUK)

Alright, so there's this guy, Jasse Polluk, right? He's like a big shot at Coinbase, which is a major place where people trade crypto. He made this thing called Base, which is some fancy Layer 2 blockchain. Basically, it's like an upgrade to Ethereum that makes it faster and cheaper to use. People love it because it cuts down transaction fees from dollars to just pennies. So yeah, he's the dude making crypto more affordable and trying to get everyone to use it. Cool, huh? Launched stealth, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Fueled by pure memetic power

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

Jasse Polluk (POLLUK) Resource Opisyal na Website