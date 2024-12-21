Jade Currency Presyo (JADE)
Ang live na presyo ng Jade Currency (JADE) ngayon ay 0.0014212 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 83.24K USD. Ang presyo ng JADE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Jade Currency:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 33.24 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Jade Currency sa loob ng araw ay +6.55%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 58.57M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng JADE na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng JADE.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jade Currency na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jade Currency na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0013002037.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jade Currency na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0010041157.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Jade Currency na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0008151194676928196.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|+6.55%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0013002037
|+91.49%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0010041157
|+70.65%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.0008151194676928196
|+134.49%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Jade Currency: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.31%
+6.55%
-8.07%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.002259708
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.001122748
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.00135014
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.0014212
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0063954
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.050012028
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.222332528
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.146298328
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.120716728
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp22.922577436
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.083609196
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.072310656
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.008640896
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.002032316
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.169776552
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦2.203400056
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.059576704
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.0724812
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.395434688
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.746030516
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.04860504
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.046373756
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.001264868
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.011042724
|1 JADE ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.014297272