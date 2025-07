Ironclad USD (IUSD) Impormasyon

Ironclad Finance is a decentralized lending protocol acting as the Ethereum (ETH) liquidity hub on Mode Network, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Users can lend and borrow various crypto assets and mint iUSD with their stablecoins, ETH, MODE, and LRTs to maximize their on-chain yield. Ironclad Finance leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure and efficient platform for decentralized lending and borrowing.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.ironclad.finance/ Puting papel: https://docs.ironclad.finance/