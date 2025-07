Internxt (INXT) Impormasyon

Internxt is a Peer-To-Peer cloud computing network that allows users from all over the globe to cooperate in the creation of a distributed internet. Users can sell the resources of their machines to those looking to host their data in a more private, secure and efficient network. Make the transition to the most intuitive and complete distributed cloud platform.

Opisyal na Website: https://internxt.com/ Puting papel: https://internxt.io/whitepaper.pdf