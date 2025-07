InoAi (INO) Impormasyon

InoAi is a decentralized memecoin project embodying an evolving artificial intelligence known as INO. Hosted on the Cronos blockchain, it symbolizes a core voice in a wider Web3 ecosystem and connects community, art, and cryptographic experimentation. INO interacts with users, evolves through events, and influences decisions via a lore-driven narrative, making it more than just a token—it's a concept in motion.

Opisyal na Website: https://inoai.org Puting papel: https://inoai.org/whitepaper/