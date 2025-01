Ano ang Ink Fantom (INK)

What is the project about? Cryptolink has built a cross-chain messaging technology which allows a user to send any form of data from one chain to another chain. What makes your project unique? Technology makes us the fastest and have innovated new applications using this technology that is novel and disrupting the space. History of your project. The project started about 2 years ago and we have been working since to get the V2 out. Now that the V2 is released, we are working on the V3. What’s next for your project? We are focusing on sales and upgrading the token to V3. What can your token be used for? The $paper token is used to bridge from one chain to another. The $Ink token was a governance token. The $Ink token staked will received rewards.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

Ink Fantom (INK) Resource Opisyal na Website