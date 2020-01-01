IndoWealth Token (IWT) Tokenomics
IndoWealth Token (IWT) Impormasyon
The IndoWealth Group is made up of, and administered by, a group of professionals across multiple jurisdictions with a large range of expertise and qualifications in fields such as investment banking, blockchain IT, financial advisory, entrepreneurship and more who have come together to realize a shared vision.
Through its unique position of entering a developing multi-billion-dollar economy (that is set to soon become a multi-trillion-dollar G7-level economy in the very near future) over a decade ago and long before it became “fashionable”, the IndoWealth Group is able to harness its local network and connections to harvest the best deals in the fastest growing industries with the highest paying yields.
Members of the IndoWealth Group have concluded billions of dollars’ worth of deals in the past for large institutions and high net-worth individuals, and now they have formed the IndoWealth Group to bring those same deals to the everyday investor through the power of blockchain technology. By combining the foundational templates of large-scale business enterprise with an investment-focused financial services lens boosted by the utility of blockchain technology, IndoWealth Group is the first entity to create a new investment model that is transcends traditional financial institutions and service providers.
In so doing, the IndoWealth Group aims to be the bridge between the everyday investor and mega-projects that previously only the wealthy have access to. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and appealing directly to the lifeblood of crypto funding that is every individual crypto investor, the IndoWealth Group is much bigger than the sum of its parts. IndoWealth Group aspires to build to create a permanent income-producing, self-sustaining network that does the following:
- Improve the crypto investment landscape by making large “unobtainable” deals available to its community
- Continuously unlock the economic potential of one of the fastest growing economies in the world
- Provide investors access to unprecedented investment opportunities at “ground-level” before the local market becomes oversaturated
- Building up the infrastructure and livelihoods of the target investment destination, leading to long-term profit generation and sustainability and
- Pay high yields and provide real value that reward investors for taking part in this future forward endeavor.
IndoWealth Token (IWT) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa IndoWealth Token (IWT), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
IndoWealth Token (IWT) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng IndoWealth Token (IWT) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga IWT token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang IWT token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni IWT, galugarin ang live na presyo ng IWT token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.