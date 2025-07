INDIE CRUSH (INDIE) Impormasyon

IndieCru.sh is a community-based validation platform designed for indie developers to test their applications before launch. Developers create testing programs to collect feedback, identify bugs, and improve user experience. Testers are rewarded with $INDIE tokens for their participation. This system helps prevent failed launches by enabling early product validation, improving quality, and fostering community involvement. The platform supports private and public testing, structured feedback threads, and analytics to support product improvement cycles.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.indiecru.sh Puting papel: https://www.indiecru.sh/$indie