Inception Restaked ETH (INETH) Impormasyon

InceptionLRT v2 is a pioneering DeFi platform that provides a full solution for liquid restaking. InceptionLRT v2 is designed to streamline and improve the restaking process by combining Isolated and Native Liquid Restaking, a diverse array of Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), and cutting-edge blockchain technology, resulting in a robust ecosystem targeted for today's Defi users.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.inceptionlrt.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.inceptionlrt.com/