iloveyousomatcha (ILYSM) Impormasyon

I love you so matcha is a community driven token and is more than just a memecoin — it’s a tribute to the simple things we love: a calm cat, a warm cup of matcha, and the viral joy we see on TikTok when cats and humans alike get excited over it. It’s where internet culture meets comfort, creating a cozy corner of Web3 for those who want to smile and vibe. Our main goal is to spread love all across the crypto world.

Opisyal na Website: https://pump.fun/coin/fnDj6iuSBBruq1GX5GQwxGa3MvAxiJbnPBSvHt4pump