Ano ang Hyperbolic Protocol (HYPE)

What is the project about? Using HYPE, borrowers can put up collateral (i.e. crypto assets) to borrow ETH to be paid back over time. From unexpected expenses to leveraging holdings for new investments, HYPE allows an individual to obtain and utilize liquid capital while maintaining their position in an asset without having to sell said asset. What makes your project unique? Hyperbolic Protocol (HYPE) is the first-of-its-kind 100% fully on-chain collateralized lending protocol that leverages built-in Uniswap V3 TWAPs and automated variable APRs and protocol fee generation to support investor yield maximization, protocol growth, and ultimately sustainability. History of your project. Launched today, June 12th What’s next for your project? Add additional functionality, onboarding new investors, expanding exposure. What can your token be used for? Holders of HYPE receive real yield in ETH that is collected from all fees accumulated from protocol usage. No staking is required.

