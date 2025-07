Hover (HOV) Impormasyon

Hover is a non-custodial, enterprise-quality lending protocol on the Kava EVM. Combining integrated tokenomics and continuous market surveillance, Hover offers a novel platform to lend, borrow, and earn rewards.

Opisyal na Website: https://hover.market Puting papel: https://medium.com/@Hover_Market/the-hover-litepaper-30d01e1efa66