Ano ang GROK heroes (GROKHEROES)

GROK heroes combines the power of DeFi with the brilliance of AI driven by community.. GROK heroes isn't just a coin; it's a movement. Born from the visionary mind of Elon Musk, GROK heroes combines the power of DeFi with the brilliance of AI driven by community. Back up by an experienced team who achieved good milestone on previous project. The Grok Hero team is an active development group that keeps evolving for the benefit of the community.We created this novel token in December 2023, ever since so many knock-offs have come & gone but we're still here! GrokHeroes branding & evolving with tech trends for the benefit of the community; it keeps giving regardless of the time of the year. You’re Welcome!

