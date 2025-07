Grid Protocol (GRID) Impormasyon

Grid Protocol presents a revolutionary paradigm in decentralized computing by introducing an AI-driven infrastructure specifically designed for autonomous agent deployment and coordination within Web3 ecosystems. The protocol establishes a comprehensive framework that addresses fundamental inefficiencies in traditional smart contract development through the implementation of GridVM, a zero-gas virtual machine optimized for agent-native operations and inter-agent communication protocols.

Opisyal na Website: https://gridprotocol.net Puting papel: https://grid-protocol-docs.gitbook.io/grid-protocol