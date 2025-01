Ano ang Green Life Energy (GLE)

Green Life Energy Global (GLE) is a community token that allows users to make payments based on renewable energy and recycling products and services, share assets, and send money between friends and family. A crypto-based token on renewable energy and recycling, GLE is about bringing the blockchain a bit further not just only creating the next big crypto asset, but also changing the whole financial sector on energy and recycling payments. Imagine a world where everything is powered by renewable energy? This is what we are building. Use Cases: Crypto Miners and Household’s renewable energy power supply (Bill payments in GLE), GLE Wallet, Payments of Renewable Energy and Recycling Products and Services.

Green Life Energy (GLE) Resource Opisyal na Website