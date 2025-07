Grai (GRAI) Impormasyon

Gravita Protocol is an ETH-centric Borrowing Protocol for LSTs and Yield-Generating assets.

GRAI is the debt token of the platform.

Our motto is: fuelling decentralization.

You cannot resist the pull of Gravita!

Opisyal na Website: https://www.gravitaprotocol.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.gravitaprotocol.com/gravita-docs/