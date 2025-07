GooseFX (GOFX) Impormasyon

GooseFX is a full suite DeFi platform built on the Solana blockchain and Serum DEX, offering a variety of unique decentralized peer-to-peer financial products. We aim to be a complete DeFi experience where you can trade cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks, futures, and NFTs.

Opisyal na Website: https://goosefx.io/