Golden Inu (GOLDEN) Tokenomics
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) Impormasyon
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards.
The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process.
But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain.
However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon.
In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens.
For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Golden Inu (GOLDEN), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Golden Inu (GOLDEN) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga GOLDEN token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang GOLDEN token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni GOLDEN, galugarin ang live na presyo ng GOLDEN token!
