Ano ang Gold (GOLD)

Missed Bitcoin? Don’t Miss Gold! Gold has been the symbol of power, wealth, & beauty in all of humanity’s recorded history. It is also widely used in internet culture to convey digital currencies. The GOLD coin is the ethereum project for one of the most valuable resources in the world. It’s also a meme. That’s all it’ll ever be. Launched stealth with no presale, low taxes, & LP burnt. Contract will be renounced. GOLD is here to bring back the golden era of crypto. Tokenomics Stealth Launch Anti-Bot Liquidity Pool Tokens Burned Max wallet size limited to 0.5% Limit removed within 60 minute of launch We are a small self-funded team focused on community and blockchain technology. We have 14 full-time staff and an incredible set of advisors and partners.

