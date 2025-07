Glo Dollar (USDGLO) Impormasyon

Glo Dollar (ticker: USDGLO) is the stablecoin that funds public goods. Stablecoin companies generate $7.4 billion annually from their stablecoin reserves. Our approach is different—we funnel 100% of our profits to charitable causes and public goods.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.glodollar.org/