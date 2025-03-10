Geoff Presyo (GEOFF)
Ang live na presyo ng Geoff (GEOFF) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 361.53K USD. Ang presyo ng GEOFF na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Geoff:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 30.24K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Geoff sa loob ng araw ay -38.22%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 1.00B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng GEOFF na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng GEOFF.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Geoff na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.000223693296634944.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Geoff na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Geoff na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Geoff na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.000223693296634944
|-38.22%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Geoff: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.35%
-38.22%
-39.01%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
