Ano ang GAY (GAY)

$GAY was created as a joke during a spaces. A community instantly formed. Dev sold and a movement was born. $GAY isn’t about if you are straight or gay. It's deeper. It's about bringing the word $gay back for everyone to say. The $GAY ticker quickly captured the hearts and minds of the crypto twitter, and the $GAY community rapidly evolved into a wide spread movement. The $GAY community is solely committed to revitalizing gay as a term of endearment and empowerment for all to enjoy.

GAY (GAY) Resource Opisyal na Website