Ano ang GARFI (GARFI)

$GARFI - The Fat Cat from TV 🎥 King of cat memecoins with a “special” mission: Eat well, sleep well. Here's the master plan for $GARFI: Eat Lasagna: Because why not? GARFI lives by the motto that you can never have too much lasagna. Eat Pizza: Lasagna’s best friend. More carbs, more fun! Make Memes: Memes are our lifeblood. What could be funnier than a fat cat? Watch TV: Life is better with some quality TV time. GARFI knows the best plans are made on the couch. Reach Infinity: GARFI doesn’t just aim for the moon; he’s set his sights on infinity and beyond. Sleep and Not Die of Fat: GARFI is a pro at napping. We celebrate those who master the art of doing absolutely nothing – with style and a full belly.

GARFI (GARFI) Resource Opisyal na Website