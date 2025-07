FRAGMA (FRAGMA) Impormasyon

Fragma is a decentralized, privacy-first file-sharing platform that leverages privacy tech to anonymize file transfers and distributed storage to ensure security and redundancy. ‍When a file is uploaded to the Resonator network, it is first encrypted and then split into smaller fragments for security and redundancy. Each fragment is individually encrypted, ensuring no single storage node can access the entire file.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.frgm.io/ Puting papel: https://www.frgm.io/library/whitepaper