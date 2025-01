Ano ang FOXXY (FOXXY)

Welcome to the World of $FOXXY, The Clever yet Playful Token on the Ethereum Blockchain! $FOXXY is a playful mix of dog and fox, combining the energy and loyalty of a dog with the cleverness and agility of a fox. With a total supply of 420.69 billion tokens and 0% transaction tax, Foxxy is here to bring fun and community-driven growth on the Ethereum blockchain. Zero Tax With $FOXXY you get what you pay for without giving anyone else a cut with 0% tax on every transaction. Meme Potential With its playful fox-dog theme and community-driven spirit, $FOXXY is poised to become the next viral sensation in the meme token world. Long Term Backed by a detailed roadmap and continuous development, $FOXXY is designed for sustainable growth, making it more than just a fleeting meme.

