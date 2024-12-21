Forest Knight Presyo (KNIGHT)
Ang live na presyo ng Forest Knight (KNIGHT) ngayon ay 0.01272917 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 589.39K USD. Ang presyo ng KNIGHT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Forest Knight:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 7.39K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Forest Knight sa loob ng araw ay +4.03%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 46.26M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng KNIGHT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng KNIGHT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Forest Knight na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00049365.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Forest Knight na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0012201011.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Forest Knight na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0032963764.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Forest Knight na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.001858871847807779.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00049365
|+4.03%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0012201011
|+9.59%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0032963764
|+25.90%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.001858871847807779
|+17.10%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Forest Knight: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.87%
+4.03%
-21.75%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0202393803
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0100560443
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0120927115
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.01272917
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.057281265
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.4479394923
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥1.9913513548
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽1.3103407598
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹1.0812156998
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp205.3091648051
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.7488570711
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.6476601696
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0773933536
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0182027131
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳1.5206266482
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦19.7350505846
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.5336068064
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.64918767
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs3.5417642608
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸6.6819232081
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.435337614
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.4153528171
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0113289613
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0989056509
|1 KNIGHT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.1280554502