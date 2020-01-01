FORE Protocol (FORE) Tokenomics
FORE Protocol (FORE) Impormasyon
FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE.
Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets.
FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities.
FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more!
5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..
FORE Protocol (FORE) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa FORE Protocol (FORE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
FORE Protocol (FORE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng FORE Protocol (FORE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga FORE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang FORE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni FORE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng FORE token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.