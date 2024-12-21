FOAM Presyo (FOAM)
Ang live na presyo ng FOAM (FOAM) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 320.53K USD. Ang presyo ng FOAM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng FOAM:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 2.29K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng FOAM sa loob ng araw ay +111.14%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 355.36M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng FOAM na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng FOAM.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng FOAM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0004751.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng FOAM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng FOAM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng FOAM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.0004751
|+111.14%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-82.79%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|-89.78%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng FOAM: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+2.29%
+111.14%
-49.18%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 FOAM ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--