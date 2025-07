Ferma (FERMA) Impormasyon

FERMA (https://fermasosedi.biz/) token is designed to use in the game on fermasosedi.biz (http://fermasosedi.biz/) to make deposits, withdrawals, buying advertisements and for use in some sections of the game.

Opisyal na Website: https://fermasosedi.biz/ Puting papel: https://fermasosedi.biz/WhitePaperFERMA.pdf