EXA (EXA) Impormasyon

EXA Market is an NFT marketplace empowering creators and collectors. With a strong emphasis on quality over quantity, the platform aims to reshape the perception of NFTs by enabling artists and creators to express their authentic visions. By offering seamless and secure onboarding for users, EXA Market is dedicated to fostering a community that values creativity, accessibility, and innovation in the blockchain space.

Opisyal na Website: https://exa.market/ Puting papel: https://docs.exa.community/