EverValue Coin (EVA) Impormasyon

EverValue Coin (EVA) is an innovative, deflationary cryptocurrency running on the Arbitrum One network. It has a unique and final issuance of 21 million tokens, designed to continuously appreciate against Bitcoin (BTC). The project uses a smart contract-backed burn vault to ensure that the price of EVA in BTC can only rise. EVA is backed by WBTC and profits generated from high-efficiency Bitcoin mining, making it a secure and profitable alternative for long-term BTC holders.

Opisyal na Website: https://evervaluecoin.com/ Puting papel: https://evervaluecoin.com/white-paper/