Ano ang ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL)

$EBULL is a meme coin that’s all about the bullish energy of the crypto market. It’s built on Ethereum, and yes, even Vitalik gave it a nod—how’s that for a seal of approval? There’s no fancy utility here, just a straightforward symbol of the market’s wild ride. $EBULL is for the community, by the community. It’s all about good vibes, memes, and having a laugh while riding the market waves. We’re planning some epic events, and who knows—maybe even a cheeky airdrop or two. No complex promises, just a fun coin with a bit of bull spirit. - 0% TAX ~ No fees applied to buying, selling, or transferring $BULL! - Contract Renounced ~ $BULL owner has given up control over it. By the people. For the people. - LP Burned ~ Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens permanently removed from circulation.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Resource Opisyal na Website