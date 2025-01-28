ETCPOW Presyo (ETCPOW)
Ang live na presyo ng ETCPOW (ETCPOW) ngayon ay 0.01334373 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng ETCPOW na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng ETCPOW:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 2.63K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng ETCPOW sa loob ng araw ay -5.39%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng ETCPOW na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng ETCPOW.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ETCPOW na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0007606318919924.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ETCPOW na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0018685171.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ETCPOW na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0019186455.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ETCPOW na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.002065714461964628.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.0007606318919924
|-5.39%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0018685171
|-14.00%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0019186455
|-14.37%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.002065714461964628
|+18.32%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng ETCPOW: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.49%
-5.39%
+3.98%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungungang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
