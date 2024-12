Ano ang ECOx (ECOX)

Eco is a cryptocurrency with independent monetary policy, designed to evolve and support a growing Economy. Eco’s design is informed by the following assumptions: Given better economic data and a more transparent incentive structure for governance, it is possible to govern and grow a currency that is digitally-native and more clearly aligned with its users’ best interests. Within the Eco Currency system, there are two tokens. $ECO is the currency itself — governed by its community, with the goal of building an independent currency for saving and spending. $ECOx is the secondary token meant to bootstrap governance and liquidity for the system.

