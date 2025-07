DuelFi (DUELFI) Impormasyon

DuelFi.io is developing a decentralized gaming platform that enables on-chain wagers and trustless, skill-based 1v1 battles. The platform emphasizes transparency, fairness, and security by using blockchain technology to ensure verifiable outcomes. DuelFi supports multiple tokens for gameplay and plans to expand its ecosystem with numerous skill-based games, offering a competitive environment focused on player skill within the Web3 space.

Opisyal na Website: https://duelfi.io Puting papel: https://duelfi-io.gitbook.io/whitepaper