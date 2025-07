Ducky City (DCM) Impormasyon

DuckyCity is a throwback to the good old days where games are light, easy and fun in our 2D metaverse. A virtual ecosphere where you can gather to socialize, trading, play games and perform DeFi activities in-game such as staking, NFT minting and much more.

Opisyal na Website: https://duckycity.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.ducky.city/