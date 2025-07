draiftking (DKING) Impormasyon

Draiftking is an agentic sports betting DAO leveraging CreatorBid's agent ecosystem and Score Vision's computer vision technology. The platform transforms sports betting into mathematical equations through its dual wager system, where investors can stake $DKING to access AI-driven strategies or contribute specialized pools. Revenue flows back to token holders through a transparent DAO structure.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.draiftking.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.draiftking.com