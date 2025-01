Ano ang DOVI (DOVI)

Dovi is a community-driven Bitcoin Layer 2 and EVM-compatible smart contract platform. It is designed to enhance scalability, reduce transaction costs, and fosters a more secure and decentralized financial ecosystem. KuCoin Labs, the incubator and investment arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has made a strategic investment in Dovi. Dovi Bitcoin Layer2, also known as the Dovi Protocol, is an innovative solution designed to enhance the functionality, efficiency, and scalability of the Bitcoin network. It accomplishes this through the integration of advanced technologies and innovative concepts while preserving Bitcoin's core strengths, such as decentralization and security. This Layer2 solution notably increases transaction speed and processing capacity, introduces smart contract capabilities to support complex applications, and enables cross-chain interoperability, aiming to optimize user experience, transaction efficiency, and security within the Bitcoin network. Dovi focuses on establishing innovative solutions for Bitcoin Layer2 to optimize user experience and transaction efficiency within the BTC ecosystem.

