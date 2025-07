Dook (DOOK) Impormasyon

Dook is a Meme born on Base chain. This is our moto: "Hi my name is Shoobadookie, you can call me $Dook for short.

I am the King of Fomoed Jungle and anyone that dare threatens the peace of our memeland will be Dooked and face extreme consequences."

Opisyal na Website: https://shoobadookie.com/